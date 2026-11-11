A new territorial compromise plan proposed by US President Donald Trump's special envoys to restart negotiations with Russia has been sharply rejected by Kyiv. According to information released by the influential British newspaper The Telegraph, the initiative concerns achieving peace by altering the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

'Cartographic trick' and Kyiv's firm position

Sources report that the compromise proposed by US diplomats was a kind of "cartographic trick." According to the plan:

Russia's current military control line in the Donbas was to be fully maintained.

Kyiv would retain major cities under its control, while Moscow would have the opportunity to officially declare that it had achieved its goals.

However, the Ukrainian side completely refused to discuss this scenario. A source close to the negotiation process emphasized that the Kyiv delegation has never discussed any territorial concessions and will not do so in the future. Ukraine is not prepared to recognize the transfer of these lands to Russian control, neither de facto nor de jure, and this principled approach has remained unchanged since the beginning of the negotiations.