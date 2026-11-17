Usman Nurmagomedov and his team may have left the difficult days behind them. According to reports circulating in Russian media, Khabib Nurmagomedov personally traveled to the UAE to negotiate with Emirati officials. As a result, it is reported that the members of the group, including Usman, have been released in stages. However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed. The hotel brawl in Abu Dhabi, which caused a major stir in the MMA world, has entered a new phase. A few days ago, reports surfaced that Usman Nurmagomedov and his team members had been sentenced to six months in prison. Now, it is being claimed that they have been released and that Khabib Nurmagomedov's personal intervention played a key role. Did Khabib go to the UAE and hold negotiations? According to reports based on information from the Russian Telegram channel Mash, Usman Nurmagomedov's relatives initially tried to resolve the situation independently. Later, they turned to Khabib Nurmagomedov for help. It is said that Khabib first tried to resolve the issue through UFC head Dana White and American partners. However, due to the different nature of the UAE's legislation and legal procedures, these attempts were unsuccessful. Following this, it is reported that Khabib himself traveled to the Emirates and held negotiations with local officials. According to the source, the parties reached an agreement to release the prisoners in stages rather than all at once. The first group was reportedly released on November 15, and the second group, which included Usman Nurmagomedov, was released on November 16.

However, Khabib's visit to the UAE, the content of the negotiations, and the terms of the agreement have not been confirmed by independent sources. Therefore, this information should be treated as unverified reports for now. Why was Usman Nurmagomedov imprisoned? The incident occurred on November 11 in the lobby of a hotel located in the Yas Island area of Abu Dhabi. Usman Nurmagomedov and his companions encountered Georgian fighter Merab Dvalishvili, who was giving an interview. Videos circulating on social media show Usman approaching Dvalishvili, slapping him in the face, and a mass brawl ensuing shortly thereafter. Following the incident, UAE police detained a total of 10 people. Eight of them were involved in the fight, while two others were accused of filming the incident and posting it on the internet. On November 13, the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court reviewed the case and sentenced six defendants to six months in prison, a 300,000 dirham fine, and deportation from the country upon completion of their sentence. The two individuals who filmed and distributed the incident were also sentenced to six months in prison. Dvalishvili and his companion, Saba Lazishvili, were released after paying a fine of 50,000 dirhams each. Merab Dvalishvili also wanted them to be released After the brawl, Merab Dvalishvili also commented on the situation. He expressed his gratitude to the Abu Dhabi authorities and stated that he was feeling well. The Georgian fighter also expressed his wish for Usman and his companions to be released. He emphasized that he would not press charges in this case and that he wanted peace and the best for everyone.