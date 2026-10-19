Burger offered for 11 thousand dollars in Spain

The Asador Aupa restaurant in Spain offers the world's most expensive and exclusive burger. Priced at 11,000 dollars, this unique dish can only be tasted by those who have received a special invitation from the restaurant.

Although the price of burgers has risen significantly in recent years, they are still considered one of the more affordable items on restaurant menus. However, there are exceptions to this rule. Recently, one such exception has claimed the title of the 'world's most expensive burger'.

This unique burger was created by chefs at Asador Aupa, a restaurant specializing in Basque cuisine located in Cabrera de Mar, Catalonia, Spain. It is reported that eight years of research and various experiments went into its development. The exact ingredients of the dish remain a secret to this day.

What is known is that the burger costs 9,450 euros, or approximately 11,000 dollars. This value is not linked to meaningless decorations added to show off a simple dish, such as edible gold. Instead, its price is explained by high-quality products, a unique gastronomic experience, and limited availability.

An invitation is required to taste the burger

Asador Aupa was founded by Spanish chef and gastronomic blogger Bosco Jimenez. Also known on social media as BdeVikingo, he is famous for his interest in Basque cuisine. The idea of creating the world's most expensive burger also stems from his unique approach.

The chef believes that true luxury should not be displayed with excessive ostentation. He expressed his idea by saying, 'Luxury should not be noisy, but rather unattainable and unique.'

Very few people can afford to buy an 11,000-dollar burger. However, according to the restaurant's concept, even having a large amount of money is not enough to taste this dish. One must be worthy of a special invitation from Asador Aupa.

The restaurant's official website also sets out clear conditions regarding this:

«This experience is provided by invitation only. The burger is not on the menu. It is not possible to book in advance. Only selected individuals can taste it. If you believe you are worthy of being on this list, you can send a request. Your request will be reviewed».

What unique ingredients does it contain?

To taste the world's most exclusive burger, one must meet all the requirements set by the restaurant. But the interesting thing is that no one knows what these requirements are. The restaurant has not disclosed who it selects or the criteria based on which it provides invitations.

If you are lucky enough to be selected by Asador Aupa, you will be invited to a separate, private room in the restaurant. There, you will sit at a table with a few other lucky guests and enjoy a specially prepared burger.

The creators emphasize that the dish contains 'the three best types of meat in the world', 'the rarest cheese in Europe', and a special sauce prepared with expensive spirits. However, detailed information about the exact types of products, their origin, and how they are combined has not been provided.

Is the 11,000-dollar burger worth the price?

So, is this burger, priced at 9,450 euros or approximately 11,000 dollars, really worth that much money? The chefs who created it answer 'absolutely'. But since the full composition of the dish has not been disclosed, it is not easy to objectively evaluate its value.

Furthermore, one could buy a small car for 11,000 dollars. From that perspective, spending such an amount on a single burger might seem like an unbelievable decision to many.

Asador Aupa's offer represents a unique approach in the world of luxury dining: here, it is not just the quality of the products that matters, but also uniqueness and exclusivity. Even the 'Golden Boy', previously known as the world's most expensive burger, now looks quite cheap compared to this one.