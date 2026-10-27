Bus falls into a 20-meter ravine in Spain, 87 people injured

·46·World
Bus falls into a 20-meter ravine in Spain, 87 people injured

At least 83 people were injured after a bus veered off the road and fell approximately 20 meters near Barcelona, Spain. According to updated information, the number of people who received medical assistance has reached 87. This was reported by BB.

The incident occurred on October 25 in the Fogars de Montclús area of the Catalonia region, on the narrow and winding BV-5114 road. According to preliminary data, the bus went off the road and plunged about 20 meters down.

Initial reports stated that seven people were in serious condition, 18 sustained moderate injuries, and 58 suffered minor injuries. Subsequent reports noted that the total number of injured reached 87.

Twenty-three ambulances and two medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters, medical personnel, mountain rescue units, and psychological support teams were involved in the rescue operations.

Olga Pané, the Minister of Health for the Catalan government, stated that rescuers were searching the scene and its surroundings to determine if there were any other victims. The complex terrain of the area complicated the search and rescue efforts.

An investigation into the causes of the bus crash is underway. Initial reports did not mention any fatalities resulting from the incident.

SpainCataloniaBarcelonaTraffic accident
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