US President Donald Trump confirmed that he does not know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 summit in Miami, but noted that the possibility remains.

“If he wants to come, he can certainly do so”

While answering questions from journalists at an event held at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the US leader noted that there are no obstacles for Moscow to participate in the summit:

“I don’t know, but if he wants to come, he can certainly do so,” said Donald Trump.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that official Washington had invited Vladimir Putin to the prestigious international forum.

Kremlin position and summit details

On Thursday, November 26, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that no final decision has been made regarding the head of state's attendance at the G20 summit in Miami. For his part, Vladimir Putin had previously emphasized that Russia would participate in the G20 summit at a high level in any case.

Indicators Details Event name G20 summit Location and date December 14–15, Miami (USA) Washington's position Official invitation sent by the US (information from Secretary of State Marco Rubio); Trump confirmed the possibility of Putin's visit Moscow's position No final decision on the President's personal attendance has been made yet, but Russia will be represented at a high level

Do you think Vladimir Putin will personally attend the G20 summit in Miami in December, and how will this affect international diplomatic relations?

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