It is reported that Trump and Rutte met on November 25 at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. During the conversation, they discussed Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as issues regarding a peaceful resolution to the conflict as quickly as possible.

US President Donald Trump has unilaterally amended the text of a joint statement agreed upon with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. While the initial text regarding refraining from actions that could escalate the war mentioned only Russia, Trump subsequently added Ukraine to it. This was reported by Politico.

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Following the meeting, a joint statement published on the official White House and NATO websites noted that the parties discussed the importance of "refraining from any actions that could intentionally or unintentionally escalate the war by Russia." It also emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the shortest possible time.

However, a few hours later, Donald Trump posted his own version of the statement on the Truth Social social network. He added Ukraine to the sentence about Russia in the original text. As a result, the calls to refrain from actions that could escalate the war now apply to both countries.

According to Politico, an unnamed NATO official confirmed that the initial text was a statement officially agreed upon by both sides. This means that Trump subsequently changed the text without re-coordinating it with NATO.

The publication's request for comment from the White House has not yet been answered.