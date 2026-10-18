Tragic Accident in India: Truck Plows Into Pilgrims

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Tragic Accident in India: Truck Plows Into Pilgrims

A horrific road accident occurred in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh when a heavy truck plowed into a crowd of pilgrims heading to a temple. News On Air according to reports, the tragedy resulted in at least 12 people dead, and 39 others sustained serious injuries.

The incident took place on the night of October 18, around 1:30 AM, near the famous Shitala Mata temple in Gwalior.

Uncontrolled movement on a slope and broken barriers

According to preliminary information provided by local police, the incident unfolded as follows:

  • Descending a slope with a heavy load: A large truck fully loaded with paddy was traveling from the direction of Chinor. The driver lost control on a steep and dangerous slope where heavy vehicle traffic is restricted.

  • Breaking through police barriers: Unable to control its speed, the truck forcibly broke through a police checkpoint and security barriers set up for a religious festival, crashing downward.

  • Temple wall and crowd: The vehicle ran over hundreds of pedestrians before crashing into the outer wall and entrance gate of the Shitala Mata temple.

Casualties and condition of the injured

Emergency rescue operations were carried out at the scene:

  • 12 people died: It was officially confirmed that at least 12 pilgrims died at the scene.

  • 39 injured: A total of 39 people were rushed to nearby hospitals. Doctors report that 5-6 of them remain in critical condition with severe fractures and injuries.

  • Injured officers: Two police officers on duty at the checkpoint were also hospitalized with various injuries.

Investigation and security issues

A comprehensive investigation is currently being conducted by state officials and law enforcement agencies:

  • Reasons for entering a restricted area: Local authorities are investigating how a heavy truck entered a high-security restricted zone during the national Navratri festival, which attracts millions of people.

  • Overloading and technical failure: Witnesses claim the truck was significantly overloaded. A special expert assessment has been ordered to evaluate the vehicle's braking system and technical condition.

The leadership of Madhya Pradesh expressed condolences to the families of the victims and is ensuring free, emergency medical care for all the injured at the state's expense.

IndiaMadhya PradeshGwaliorShitala Mata
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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