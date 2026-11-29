The cost for pilgrims traveling from Kyrgyzstan to perform the Hajj in 2027 has been set at $5,800. This is $1,150, or 24.7 percent, more expensive than the 2026 price. One of the main reasons for the price increase is the shift from free waqf hotels in Mecca to paid accommodation. This was reported by 24.kg, citing information from the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan.

It is noted that previously, waqf institutions in Mecca provided free accommodation for pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan in their own hotels. However, this option will not be available for the 2027 Hajj season.

This is due to the fact that the hotels were located in different areas of Mecca. Specifically, 14 buildings were spread across 4–5 districts of the city, with each housing between 200 and 500 pilgrims.

According to the Spiritual Administration, under such conditions, it became difficult to provide equal service to all pilgrims, offer necessary assistance, and coordinate organizational and logistical processes. Furthermore, the conditions in the hotels did not fully meet the established requirements, and problems also arose with the processing of certain documents.

For this reason, it was decided to place pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan in paid hotels for the 2027 Hajj season. This will ensure that they are all located in one area, close to each other. As a result, it is expected that providing services, organizing necessary assistance, and resolving organizational issues will become easier.