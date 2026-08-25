Owner of car covered in 3400 lipstick kiss marks fined

In the city of Gwalior, in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, an unusual "stunt" performed to gain popularity on social media has cost a car owner dearly. This was reported by India Today.

Aditya Sikarvar's car was covered in approximately 3,400 lipstick kiss marks by his girlfriend. According to reports, she was inspired by a social media trend from abroad and decided to decorate the car in a unique way. She spent nearly four hours applying thousands of kiss-shaped marks to the car's doors, hood, trunk, and pillars.

Photos and videos showing the car's unusual appearance quickly spread on Instagram and other social media platforms, garnering millions of views. However, the viral video also caught the attention of the Gwalior traffic police. Officers identified the vehicle through the license plate seen in the video and located it in the Tatipur area.

Police stated that the video also showed the car moving on city streets, and altering its exterior in such a way could be a violation of traffic regulations. Subsequently, Aditya was summoned to the police station and fined 5,500 rupees.

Furthermore, the police demanded that all lipstick marks be removed and the car cleaned. Aditya admitted his mistake and stated that he would not repeat such an action.

Thus, an unusual idea intended to gain more views on social media ended with an unexpected fine for its owner.