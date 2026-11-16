Man dies in India after biting into an object disguised as a sweet

The incident occurred on the evening of November 10. It is reported that while Barautiya was sitting in his courtyard, he found an object resembling a popular Indian sweet called rasgulla and bit into it. However, the object was actually an explosive device that detonated in his mouth.

In the Dindori district of India's Madhya Pradesh state, a 35-year-old man has died following an unusual and tragic incident. Rajendra Barautiya sustained fatal injuries when an object he bit into, which resembled a sweet, exploded.

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He was severely injured by the blast. Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors were unable to save his life.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Law enforcement authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with the explosive device. According to preliminary information, the device is a type of explosive typically used for hunting wild boars.

Investigators are currently determining how the object was fashioned to look like a sweet and how it came into the victim's possession. They are also seeking to determine whether the incident was a premeditated crime or a prank gone wrong. All details of the case are expected to be clarified during the investigation.