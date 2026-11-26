A road accident involving a fuel tanker near the Egyptian capital, Cairo, has caused a horrific explosion and fire. As a result of the tragedy, 31 people lost their lives, and another 21 sustained injuries of varying severity.

The incident occurred on November 25 on the ring road around Cairo. According to the Egyptian Ministry of Health, 39 ambulances were dispatched to the scene. The injured were immediately taken to nearby hospitals.

According to witnesses, the fuel-laden truck was moving erratically on the road before crashing into the barrier separating the oncoming traffic. Following the collision, a powerful explosion occurred, and the fire spread to surrounding vehicles.

Preliminary assumptions suggest that a high-voltage power line falling in front of the truck may have caused the driver to lose control. However, the official cause of the incident has not yet been determined.

The Egyptian Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation into the tragedy. DNA samples are being collected to identify the victims.

The country's president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and gave relevant instructions to provide necessary assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured.