"I cannot live with a nuclear Iran": Netanyahu reveals main goal for new term

Security issues have once again risen to the very top of the agenda on the Israeli political scene and in the Middle East region. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly objected to the position of the country's opposition representatives and once again openly stated his uncompromising stance regarding Tehran's nuclear program.

The head of government sharply condemned the views of his political rivals who reject the idea of potential strikes on Iranian territory and call for appeasement with the threat.

The opposition's position and Netanyahu's radical resistance

During the domestic political debate, the issue of military actions against Iran has become the main point of conflict:

The opposition's proposal: A candidate nominated by the opposition assessed the idea of launching military strikes on the Iranian regime's facilities as a major mistake and argued that Israel must now get used to living side by side with a nuclear-status Iran;

Netanyahu's firm rejection: The Prime Minister called such appeasement unacceptable: "And I can never accept or live with a nuclear Islamic Republic," he emphasized.

"The purpose of my entire life": Main promise for the next term

Benjamin Netanyahu directly linked the priority direction of his future political activity to the fight against this security threat:

Years of political path: The politician emphasized that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons has been the primary goal of his entire political life and leadership tenure;

Plan for the next term: "If I am elected again, I hope to dedicate my next term in office to ensuring that this never happens," Netanyahu concluded.

This statement indicates that Israel maintains the possibility of potential preemptive strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities on the agenda and that tensions in the region will not subside.