The journalist asked him if the briefcase was a device belonging to the Russian president's nuclear command system. The officer confirmed that it was indeed that very briefcase.

Evgeny Popov, a journalist for the "Rossiya-1" TV channel, drew attention to a black briefcase held by a naval officer accompanying Putin near the summit venue.

The footage was captured on November 18 during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in Shenzhen. This incident drew international attention, as "Cheget" is a device that plays a critical role in Russia's strategic nuclear command and control system and is usually kept away from the public eye.

During Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to an international summit in China, one of the most classified devices he carries with him — the nuclear briefcase known as "Cheget" — was caught on camera. Interestingly, this time, the information about its presence was confirmed by the military officer himself in response to a question from a Russian state television journalist.

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Thus, a device that usually remains off-camera due to security protocols was shown on the air of a Russian state television channel this time. International outlets, including the South China Morning Post, also reported on this.

What function does "Cheget" perform?

"Cheget" is considered a portable subscriber terminal of the "Kazbek" system, designed to control Russia's strategic nuclear forces. It allows the head of state to establish secure communication with the high military command and transmit decisions related to the use of nuclear weapons.

However, it is incorrect to think of this device as a "nuclear button" in the literal sense. Its function is not to independently execute a nuclear strike, but to participate in the process of managing strategic forces and transmitting relevant orders.

"Cheget" is one of the essential parts of the Russian nuclear command system, and its technical details and operating procedures are not fully disclosed.

Why did the appearance of this briefcase attract special attention?

During foreign visits by heads of state, security and military command systems travel with them. The Russian president's nuclear command terminal is among such devices.

However, it is rare for "Cheget" to be caught on camera. Previously, similar footage appeared during Putin's visit to China in October 2023.

For this reason, this latest footage also attracted the attention of international media. Some outlets specifically noted that the device was displayed just before negotiations involving the leaders of three countries.

Before the meeting of Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping

The footage featuring "Cheget" circulated on November 19, at a time when a trilateral meeting was planned in Shenzhen involving Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the meeting. The US side has also indicated that issues of nuclear arms reduction and the prevention of their proliferation could be discussed during the negotiations.

Therefore, the appearance of the nuclear command device at the summit sparked interest both politically and symbolically. However, its display does not imply that a specific nuclear decision will be made at the meeting or that tensions between the parties have escalated.

A symbol of security or a political signal?

Putin's movement with "Cheget" is primarily related to security protocols within the Russian president's nuclear command system. But the public display of the device and the officer's open answer to the question gave the event an additional political tone.

At a time when the leaders of the world's three major powers are on the verge of discussing issues of nuclear security, arms control, and international relations, this footage serves as a reminder once again that the nuclear factor remains one of the most important topics in global politics.