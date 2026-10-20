Forecast up to 2035: Which engineers will be in highest demand?

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Forecast up to 2035: Which engineers will be in highest demand?

At a time when artificial intelligence and automation are radically transforming the global labor market, the need for real engineers is not only being preserved, but is growing at a record pace.

According to a comprehensive report for 2025–2035 published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of engineering jobs is expected to increase by 8 percent over the next decade. For comparison, the overall employment rate across the country will grow by just 3.5 percent during the same period. Thus, the demand for engineers will outpace the general economic indicator by more than double.

Top 9 fastest-growing engineering fields

The report highlights the engineering branches that will see high demand in the coming years, shown with precise percentages:

  • Industrial engineering — 12 percent (Absolute leader: nearly 45.4 thousand new jobs will be created);

  • Mechanical engineering — 11 percent;

  • Electrical engineering — 10 percent;

  • Computer hardware engineering — 9 percent;

  • Aerospace engineering — 8 percent;

  • Bioengineering — 8 percent;

  • Materials engineering — 8 percent;

  • Agricultural engineering — 7 percent;

  • Civil engineering — 6 percent.

Forecast up to 2035: Which engineers will be in highest demand?

Percentage indicators versus actual jobs: An important distinction

Experts warn that a high percentage growth does not always automatically mean the appearance of millions of new vacancies. Everything depends on the total base of existing specialists in the field:

  • 6 percent in civil engineering: Although it may seem like a low percentage at first glance, due to the enormous size of the sector, this means approximately 24.5 thousand new jobs;

  • 7 percent in agriculture: Even though the percentage indicator is higher, because the field is relatively specialized, this growth in practice translates to a need for only 100 additional specialists.

Who takes the top spot in the overall labor market?

It is noted that across the entire labor market, one of the fastest-growing areas is healthcare support services. Against the backdrop of an aging population and increasing demand for medical services, employment in this sector is projected to grow by 13.3 percent.

These calculations represent the net job growth forecast in the U.S. market for 2025–2035, defining key strategic directions for youth choosing professions and technology enthusiasts in the future.

U.S. Bureau of Labor StatisticsIndustrial EngineeringMechanical EngineeringArtificial Intelligence
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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