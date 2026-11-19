According to new demographic forecasts released by the Pew Research Center, the number of both Muslims and Christians worldwide is set to increase in the coming decades. However, the number of Muslims is expected to grow at a faster rate. If current trends continue, they could become the world's largest religious group by 2070.

The center estimates that in 2020, there were 2.02 billion Muslims and 2.27 billion Christians in the world. By 2035, the number of Muslims is projected to reach 2.57 billion, while Christians are expected to reach 2.52 billion. These figures suggest that the number of Muslims could surpass that of Christians.

Researchers attribute the primary reason for this growth to birth rates. Between 2020 and 2025, the average fertility rate was 3.1 children per Muslim woman, compared to 2.5 children per Christian woman. For other religious groups, this figure averaged 1.6 children.

Conrad Hackett, a senior demographer at the Pew Research Center, notes that birth rates are a more significant factor in the changing size of religious groups than religious conversion.

According to the center's long-term projections, by 2070, the number of Muslims could reach 3.64 billion, while the number of Christians could reach 2.96 billion. During this period, it is estimated that Muslims will make up 35.8 percent of the world's population, and Christians will account for 29.1 percent.

The calculations take into account the age structure of the population, birth and death rates, migration, and changes in religious affiliation.