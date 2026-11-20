By the mid-2030s, Islam could overtake Christianity as the religion with the most followers in the world. This was reported in forecasts by the influential US-based research center, Pew Research Center.

According to the center's calculations, the number of Muslims is expected to reach 2.57 billion by 2035. At that time, the number of Christians is estimated to be around 2.52 billion.

Projections suggest that if current demographic trends continue, the number of Muslims will reach 3.6 billion by 2070, while Christians will reach 3 billion. As a result, Muslims could account for 37 percent of the world's population, and Christians for approximately 29 percent.