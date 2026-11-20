Islam could become the world's largest religion by 2035
By the mid-2030s, Islam could overtake Christianity as the religion with the most followers in the world. This was reported in forecasts by the influential US-based research center, Pew Research Center.
According to the center's calculations, the number of Muslims is expected to reach 2.57 billion by 2035. At that time, the number of Christians is estimated to be around 2.52 billion.
Projections suggest that if current demographic trends continue, the number of Muslims will reach 3.6 billion by 2070, while Christians will reach 3 billion. As a result, Muslims could account for 37 percent of the world's population, and Christians for approximately 29 percent.
Experts attribute the main reason for this shift to the higher birth rate among Muslims.
Specifically, between 2020 and 2025, the average number of children per Muslim woman was 3.1. Among Christians, this figure was 2.5, and among other religious groups, it was 1.6.
For comparison, the fertility rate required to maintain a stable population in the long term is an average of 2.1 children per woman.
Thus, if demographic processes continue, the religious landscape of the world could change significantly in the coming decades.
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