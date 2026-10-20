Kim Jong Un, rumored to have fallen into a coma, makes a surprise appearance

·91·World
Kim Jong Un, rumored to have fallen into a coma, makes a surprise appearance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in public following unconfirmed reports that his health had deteriorated and he had fallen into a coma.

According to the state news agency KCNA, he visited a clothing and footwear exhibition on October 19. He was accompanied at the event by his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and his daughter, Ju Ae. Published photos show Kim Jong Un viewing exhibition products and conversing with officials.

Earlier, social media reports claimed that the North Korean leader had suffered a stroke, fallen into a coma, and been taken to China for treatment. However, these claims have not yet been confirmed by reliable evidence.

Rumors regarding Kim Jong Un's health have surfaced several times before. Whenever he disappears from the public eye for a period, various speculations arise regarding his health and potential successor.

Kim Jong UnRi Sol JuKCNAtreatment in China
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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