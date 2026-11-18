North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's visit to a new tourist zone in the city of Samjiyon has drawn attention with unusual photos. He sat in a leather armchair brought out to a snowy mountain slope, wearing dark sunglasses and smoking a cigarette. At the same time, his daughter Kim Ju Ae was skiing at the new resort. However, the main purpose of the visit was to inspect the construction work of a major mountain tourism center in the north of the country.

An armchair, a cigarette, and his skiing daughter

Photos released by North Korea's state news agency KCNA show Kim Jong Un accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and his daughter, Kim Ju Ae. The leader sat in a leather armchair on the snowy slope, observing the resort. Ju Ae, meanwhile, skied in white attire.

Kim Jong Un's visit took place on November 15–16, and the photos were released on November 17.

What projects are being implemented in Samjiyon?

The city of Samjiyon is located near the Chinese border, at the foot of Mount Paektu, which holds historical and symbolic significance for North Korea. Pyongyang plans to turn this area into a major mountain tourism hub.

During his visit, Kim Jong Un inspected the following facilities:

A ski resort in the Pukphotaesan area;

Reconstruction work at Samjiyon Airport;

A tourist railway route;

New hotels and recreation centers;

Residential buildings for staff.

The leader emphasized the need to extend the airport runway in accordance with international aviation standards. This indicates plans to develop the capacity to bring tourists to the region by air.

Kim Ju Ae's skiing equipment also drew attention

Photos of Kim Jong Un's daughter skiing were also discussed in the international press. South Korean media outlets noted that her skis and poles bore the logo of the Swiss brand Stockli. Speculation also spread that her clothing might belong to expensive European brands. This information has not been independently verified.

Kim Ju Ae's frequent appearances with her father at important events are also a focus for international observers. South Korean intelligence has suggested that a process of preparing her as a potential successor may be underway. However, there is no official confirmation of this.

Thus, the visit to Samjiyon was significant not only for its unusual photos but also for North Korea's plans to expand its tourism infrastructure.