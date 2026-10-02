South Korean intelligence reveals alarming secret regarding Kim Jong Un's health!

·65·World
South Korean intelligence reveals alarming secret regarding Kim Jong Un's health!

Around North Korea's closed and secretive regime, sensational information regarding the leader's health has been disclosed once again! Seoul's National Intelligence Service published a special report on Kim Jong Un's physical condition, stating that the Pyongyang leader is suffering from extremely severe obesity. According to medical analysis, the North Korean leader's weight has reached a staggering 140 kilograms, placing him in a high-risk group for serious illnesses. So, what other details about Kim Jong Un's life are intelligence data revealing, and how dangerous is his current condition?

140 kg weight and cardiovascular risk

According to information gathered by South Korea's special services, the North Korean leader's body weight has risen to maximum levels once again:

  • The 140-kilogram mark: Intelligence determined through artificial intelligence and video analysis tools that the leader's weight is around 140 kg;

  • Extremely severe obesity: In medicine, this indicator belongs to the high-risk group and places a heavy burden on the body;

  • Threat of illness: Experts assess the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and diabetes in Kim Jong Un as very high;

  • Stable for now: Despite all negative factors, the report notes that no sharp problems or symptoms of illness have been observed in his physical activity so far.

Key point of the intelligence report

“According to the Seoul intelligence agency, the North Korean leader weighs 140 kilograms, and the risk of heart and cardiovascular diseases in him is assessed as high. Nevertheless, no serious problems have been observed in his physical condition yet.”

The health of the Pyongyang leader remains an important geopolitical factor for regional security and nuclear arms control.

Kim Jong Un's health indicators (Table)

Indicator / Factor

Intelligence data and assessment

Detected body weight

Approximately 140 kilograms

Main diagnosis/condition

Extremely severe obesity

Potential threats

High risk of developing heart and cardiovascular diseases

Current condition

No serious obstacles noticed in physical activity

Source of information

South Korean National Intelligence Agency (Seoul)

In your opinion, how might such risks related to Kim Jong Un's health affect the governance of power in North Korea and regional politics in the future? Will Pyongyang be forced to consider the succession issue?

Leave your assumptions and thoughts in the comments below and share this interesting piece of world politics news with your friends via Telegram!

Kim Jong UnNorth KoreaSeoul Intelligence AgencyCardiovascular risk
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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