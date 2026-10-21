A feather weighing just 9 grams sold for $28 thousand at auction

·49·World
A feather weighing just 9 grams sold for $28 thousand at auction

An extremely rare and well-preserved feather of the extinct huia bird sold at auction for 46,000 New Zealand dollars, or $28,365 USD. Thus, it set a record as the most expensive feather in the world.

The price of the rare feather exceeded expectations several times over

Native to New Zealand, the huia bird has been extinct since the early 20th century. Rare even by the time Europeans arrived on the islands, the feathers of this bird over time attracted the attention of collectors and representatives of the fashion industry. The growing demand for it was one of the factors that led to the bird's complete disappearance.

Even today, huia bird feathers are highly valued among collectors. Therefore, it is not surprising that the world's most expensive feather belongs precisely to this bird.

Initially, the feather was expected to fetch up to $3,000 at auction. However, due to its rarity and exceptional state of preservation, it sold for $28,365 at the end of the bidding. This result set a new record for the most expensive feather in the world.

Color and preservation state of the feather increased its value

Yashil fon oldida shoxda turgan ikkita qora tulum qush.

Lia Morris, head of the decorative arts department at Webb's auction house, told The Guardian about this rare find.

"The huia is a very famous and symbolic bird. Many people feel a connection with it in one way or another," she said.

Morris noted that the feather's structure is well-preserved, with the barbs not tightly clumped together. Its natural colors have also been retained. The feather shows rich brown and iridescent hues, and no signs of insect damage were detected.

It is precisely these characteristics that further increased the feather's value for collectors.

Of special importance to the Maori people as well

The high valuation of huia bird feathers is not only due to their rarity, but also their role in the culture and spiritual values of the Maori people.

Huia feathers held cultural and spiritual significance among the Maori. In the past, tribal chiefs used them to decorate their headdresses. Therefore, these feathers are valued not just as natural objects, but as part of historical and cultural heritage.

The world's most expensive feather weighs just 9 grams. Despite this, its price is several times higher than the value of gold of the same weight. This demonstrates how valuable rare natural finds can be for collectors.

Huia birdNew ZealandMaori peopleWebb's auction
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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