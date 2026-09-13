A bull was sold for 300 thousand US dollars in Australia: what justifies its price?

At an auction in Australia, an Angus bull was sold at a record price for the country — 420 thousand Australian dollars, or nearly 300 thousand US dollars. Not only the weight of the 19-month-old animal, but also its breeding characteristics attracted buyers.

The bull named Wyatt W50 was raised at the famous Millah Murrah breeding farm in New South Wales. This farm is considered one of the most prestigious in Australia for breeding high-quality Angus cattle.

The 19-month-old Wyatt W50 also drew attention at the auction with its weight of 834 kilograms.

However, the greatest value for buyers was not in its weight, but in its high breeding characteristics. Angus cattle are famous for their meat production and rapid weight gain. For this reason, bulls with good pedigree can hold great economic value for livestock farms.

Although the new record in Australia is expensive, the world record is several times higher. At an auction held in the US in 2019, an Angus bull named SAV America 8018 was sold for 1.51 million dollars.