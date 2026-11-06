Why did nearly 50 whales die on the coast of New Zealand?

·8·World
Why did nearly 50 whales die on the coast of New Zealand?

Nearly 50 long-finned pilot whales have become stranded on a beach on New Zealand's North Island. Most of them have died, and rescue efforts are underway to return the survivors to the open sea. This was reported by Japan Today.

It is reported that the whales were found on the Ngawi coast near Cape Palliser, which is considered the southernmost point of the North Island. Initially, it was noted that at least 20 whales had washed ashore. However, local residents told Radio New Zealand that the number of whales stranded on the beach overnight had reached 50.

Currently, rescue operations for the whales are being carried out in cooperation with the local Maori tribe and Project Jonah, an organization specializing in such events. So far, they have managed to return two whales to the sea.

Rescuers are taking various measures to stabilize the condition of the surviving whales and keep them hydrated. This includes pouring water on the animals from buckets and using wet towels to prevent their bodies from drying out.

According to a statement posted by Project Jonah on Facebook on November 5, four whales were still alive at that time. They are planned to be returned to the sea when the water level rises.

Local resident Rob Burg noted that the condition of the surviving whales was also quite critical.

For information, the mass stranding of whales on the coasts of New Zealand and neighboring Australia is a frequently observed phenomenon. This is attributed to the large population of long-finned pilot whales living in the deep oceans surrounding the two countries.

Nevertheless, the reason why whales wash ashore in groups remains unknown. Experts have yet to fully explain the root causes of this phenomenon.

New ZealandProject JonahNgawiCape Palliser
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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