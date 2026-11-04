Bear that keeps to itself in Alaska named 'Introvert of the Year'

A black bear named Nugget, living in the Tongass National Forest in Alaska, USA, has been awarded the 2026 "Introvert of the Year" title for its unusual behavior. It does not rush to hunt salmon with other bears, often preferring to hide among the rocks and wait on the sidelines. This was reported by RBK Life.

According to observations by US Forest Service staff, Nugget can often be found among the rocks near the lower waterfalls of Anan Creek throughout the season. Sometimes it peeks its head out from a crevice between the rocks to observe its surroundings. At other times, it watches the fishing bears from afar, patiently waiting for its turn.

Nugget was first spotted in this area in 2024. It stands out due to its smaller size compared to other bears and its fur, which changes color throughout the season.

Observers say that Nugget initially fed on scraps left by other bears along the creek. Over time, it learned to catch salmon on its own.

The "Introvert of the Year" title is part of a series of special awards given by Tongass National Forest staff to bears living in the Anan area. Through this initiative, experts are drawing public attention to wildlife and its unique representatives.