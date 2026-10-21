Finland intends to purchase 1 million anti-personnel mines

·35·World
Finland intends to purchase 1 million anti-personnel mines

The Finnish Defence Forces plan to purchase 1 million anti-personnel mines from domestic manufacturers due to the deterioration of the security situation in the country. Approximately 100 million euros are expected to be allocated for the purchase. Yle reported this.

As reported, the Finnish army aims to establish the production of mines within the country itself. This process is planned to be implemented by 2028. According to Colonel Riku Mikkonen, Commander of the Finnish Army Command, there are about six companies in the country with the capability to produce such weapons.

This plan is being implemented following Finland's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, which bans anti-personnel mines. The country's withdrawal from this international agreement entered into force on January 10, 2026. The Finnish government explained the decision by defense needs and changes in security conditions.

Previously, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo called Russia a long-term threat to the security of the country and Europe.

Finland officially notified its decision to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention in July 2025. This step was also supported by other countries bordering Russia — Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.

In January 2026, Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen announced plans to return anti-personnel mines to the disposal of the armed forces, establish their production, and train military personnel in the use of these weapons.

Finnish officials emphasized that withdrawal from the convention does not cancel the country's obligations under international humanitarian law.

FinlandOttawa Conventionanti-personnel minePetteri Orpo
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