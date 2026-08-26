Strait of Hormuz Fully Cleared: Trump Issues New Ultimatum to Iran!

Military-political tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key node for the global energy market and logistics, have reached a new stage. US President Donald Trump announced on his official Truth Social page that the US Navy has fully neutralized all sea mines in this strategic waterway.

The White House leader declared an uncompromising stance on ensuring the safety of maritime routes, emphasizing that a clear and firm warning has been sent to the Iranian side.

«Any ship laying mines will be destroyed»: Trump's sharp statement

The US President stated that any attempt to re-block the maritime corridor will face a decisive military response:

«A firm notification has been sent to Iran that any new mine-laying vessel or boat will be immediately and systematically destroyed... A policy of zero tolerance toward the mining of waterways has fully entered into force», wrote Trump.

Space surveillance and control of nuclear facilities

The American administration revealed that it has placed not only the water basin but also key strategic points within Iranian territory under full surveillance:

US Space Force in action: The movement of every ship and aerial vehicle in the strait is being monitored in real-time 24/7 via US Space Force satellites;

Mount Kirki and uranium enrichment: According to Washington's version, the Mount Kirki area, where Iran is enriching uranium residues, has been placed under special intelligence surveillance;

3 destroyed nuclear facilities: The American armed forces are also constantly monitoring three nuclear facilities that were disabled as a result of previous strikes.

6-month forecast and history of maritime confrontation

The mine crisis in the Strait of Hormuz took a sharp turn in the spring:

March blockade: In response to joint US and Israeli operations, the Iranian side began placing mines in the strait's waters in early March and attempted to halt the movement of oil tankers;

Pentagon calculation: As reported by the influential «The Washington Post», Pentagon experts estimated that the operation to fully clear the strait of mines would take at least 6 months . However, the US fleet completed the task in a short time by deploying special mine-sweeping forces.

While the reopening of the strait is expected to have a positive impact on the global oil market, Trump's latest statements indicate that the risk of military escalation in the Persian Gulf remains high.