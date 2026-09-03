Egyptian Christian man gifts Umrah voucher to his neighbor

A story reflecting a bright example of interfaith friendship and humanity in Egypt has gone viral on social media. Mina, a young Christian man, participated in an online Quran knowledge competition and gifted the Umrah voucher he won to his Muslim neighbor, Um Ali, also known as Mona. This was reported by iNews.

Mina learned about the competition through a live broadcast on social media. Um Ali, who has been his neighbor for over 20 years, also participated. The woman had dreamed of going on an Umrah pilgrimage for many years.

Aware of his neighbor's wish, Mina decided to help her. He participated in the contest and submitted the correct answer more than 50–60 times to increase his chances. In the end, luck was on his side, and he won the Umrah voucher.

However, Mina did not keep the prize for himself. He handed the voucher to Um Ali, helping her fulfill her long-held dream.

Mina stated that his relationship with Um Ali and her family goes far beyond simple neighborliness. He emphasized that he considers Um Ali like his own sister and treats her parents with the same respect and affection as his own family.

The event was widely discussed on Egyptian social media, with many users praising Mina's noble act as a beautiful example of mutual respect and solidarity between Muslim and Christian neighbors.