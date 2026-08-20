Debate over Russia’s Poseidon system has intensified again. Military analyst Alexey Leonkov Lenta.ru assessed the devices in an interview as weapons with extremely high destructive potential.

However, it should be emphasized that some of the expert’s claims, particularly his statements about «destroying an entire state» or being impossible to stop, were his assessment.

Leonkov discussed Poseidon’s main advantage

According to the analyst, one of Poseidon’s main characteristics is its ability to move underwater, making it a difficult target for conventional surveillance systems.

The expert believes that Poseidon’s trajectory and underwater characteristics make it difficult to detect and stop using conventional means.

Leonkov emphasized that these aspects are causing concern at the Pentagon.

The Khabarovsk issue was also mentioned

The expert also specifically noted the launch of the Khabarovsk nuclear submarine, which is mentioned as a carrier of the Poseidon system.

In his view, this shows that Russia is focused on developing the strategic system and maintaining its combat readiness.

At the same time, much of the information about the weapon system’s actual capabilities has not been fully confirmed by open sources.

Response to the US plan for mine barriers

Leonkov was also skeptical of the idea of using underwater mine barriers proposed by the United States to block the possible routes of Poseidon vehicles.

He said that such a barrier could be ineffective against a system consisting of several vehicles.

According to the expert, if one vehicle breached the mine barrier, it could clear a path for the others as well.

Debate over Poseidon continues

Poseidon remains one of Russia’s most widely discussed strategic weapon systems. Moscow presents it as a means of strengthening its nuclear deterrence capabilities, while experts continue to offer differing assessments of its actual technical capabilities and effectiveness.

For this reason, it is more accurate to regard definitive statements such as «Poseidon can destroy an entire state» not as confirmed facts, but as an analyst’s assessment.