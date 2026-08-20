How Did a Military Expert Assess Russia’s Poseidon System?

·38·World
How Did a Military Expert Assess Russia’s Poseidon System?

Debate over Russia’s Poseidon system has intensified again. Military analyst Alexey Leonkov Lenta.ru assessed the devices in an interview as weapons with extremely high destructive potential.

However, it should be emphasized that some of the expert’s claims, particularly his statements about «destroying an entire state» or being impossible to stop, were his assessment.

Leonkov discussed Poseidon’s main advantage

According to the analyst, one of Poseidon’s main characteristics is its ability to move underwater, making it a difficult target for conventional surveillance systems.

The expert believes that Poseidon’s trajectory and underwater characteristics make it difficult to detect and stop using conventional means.

Leonkov emphasized that these aspects are causing concern at the Pentagon.

The Khabarovsk issue was also mentioned

The expert also specifically noted the launch of the Khabarovsk nuclear submarine, which is mentioned as a carrier of the Poseidon system.

In his view, this shows that Russia is focused on developing the strategic system and maintaining its combat readiness.

At the same time, much of the information about the weapon system’s actual capabilities has not been fully confirmed by open sources.

Response to the US plan for mine barriers

Leonkov was also skeptical of the idea of using underwater mine barriers proposed by the United States to block the possible routes of Poseidon vehicles.

He said that such a barrier could be ineffective against a system consisting of several vehicles.

According to the expert, if one vehicle breached the mine barrier, it could clear a path for the others as well.

Debate over Poseidon continues

Poseidon remains one of Russia’s most widely discussed strategic weapon systems. Moscow presents it as a means of strengthening its nuclear deterrence capabilities, while experts continue to offer differing assessments of its actual technical capabilities and effectiveness.

For this reason, it is more accurate to regard definitive statements such as «Poseidon can destroy an entire state» not as confirmed facts, but as an analyst’s assessment.

RussiaAlexey LeonkovPentagonUnited StatesPoseidon
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Drunk Ukrainian Woman Who Bit Police Officer Deported from PolandDrunk Ukrainian Woman Who Bit Police Officer Deported from PolandToday, 17:19“Muslims Are Closer to Us Than Catholics”: Mikhalkov’s Controversial Opinion...“Muslims Are Closer to Us Than Catholics”: Mikhalkov’s Controversial Opinion...Today, 17:15US National Debt Hits New RecordUS National Debt Hits New RecordToday, 14:45JD.com Opens 24-Hour Robot Coffee Shop in BeijingJD.com Opens 24-Hour Robot Coffee Shop in BeijingToday, 13:10Hundreds of Whales Appear in Greenland as Ice MeltsHundreds of Whales Appear in Greenland as Ice MeltsToday, 10:50Man loses 42 kg after spider bite-induced comaMan loses 42 kg after spider bite-induced comaToday, 10:40
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts