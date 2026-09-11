Will Google Take Half of the NPP's Power?: Risk of Electricity Shortage in Finland

In Finland, one of Europe's most developed nations, a massive investment plan by tech giant Google has sparked a large-scale energy and social conflict. Google announced it would invest $13 billion into the country's economy to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and has signed a deal to purchase up to half of the electricity produced by the Loviisa nuclear power plant for 22 years. However, this news was met not with applause, but with widespread concern in Finnish society: will there be enough power for residents and businesses, and will tariffs skyrocket? Leading political parties in the country have demanded that the government introduce urgent restrictions. So, can Google's AI appetite lead an entire state into an energy crisis, what is the opposition sounding the alarm about, and how is Prime Minister Petteri Orpo justifying the situation?

$13 billion and half of the NPP: Google's massive contract

According to Reuters, the agreement between the tech giant and the energy system is of unprecedented scale:

$13 billion investment: Google is allocating a record amount of funds to build modern data centers (DCs) that support artificial intelligence algorithms;

22-year long-term deal: Under the terms of the agreement, the company of Finland's major Loviisa nuclear power plant will direct up to 50% of the total capacity produced directly to the needs of its data centers;

The infinite energy 'hunger' of artificial intelligence: Training and operating modern neural networks require an excessively large amount of electrical resources, and Google found Finland's cold climate and green nuclear power to be the most convenient site for this.

'Will there be enough energy for the people?': The opposition's fierce resistance and the national security alarm

Handing over such massive capacity to a single corporation has caused sharp dissatisfaction among political forces conducting their election campaigns:

Demand for a permit system: Antti Kaikkonen, leader of the Centre Party, stated that a unified national system for permitting data centers across the country is necessary, warning Reuters: 'Currently, no one is assessing the situation as a whole';

Electricity deficit and price explosion: Social Democratic Party MP Niina Malm linked this issue directly to national and domestic security: 'It is vital that people have enough energy and that its price remains affordable';

Local business and public concern: It is emphasized that with Google drawing billions of kilowatts of power, electricity for ordinary homes and factories could become expensive and scarce during cold winter days.

Government defense: Economic stimulus and promise of strict control

In response to the internal political pressure, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo defended the government's plan:

Strong impulse for the economy: The head of government noted that the $13 billion project would be a breath of fresh air for developing the national economy and creating high-tech jobs;

'Tariffs will remain under control': Attempting to calm the public, Orpo promised that electricity prices in the country would not skyrocket and that tariffs would remain under state control.

This agreement between Google and Helsinki has shown how, in the age of digital technology, artificial intelligence is changing not only the virtual world but also real national energy systems. Is handing over half of nuclear energy to a private giant a bold step toward economic development or a risk of enriching corporations at the expense of ordinary people? This question is certain to remain at the center of debate in Finnish politics for a long time.

In your opinion, how appropriate is it for states to hand over their nuclear power plant capacities to foreign private corporations like Google to develop artificial intelligence centers? Is there really a risk of electricity shortages and rising prices in Finland following this situation? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the collision between high technology and the global energy crisis with your friends!