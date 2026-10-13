Following the initial barriers on its eastern border, Finland is considering the possibility of constructing large-scale defensive fortifications and engineering structures in areas bordering Russia. Local media, citing sources in military circles including the Yle publication, report that Helsinki has formed a system capable of building a powerful defense line along the border within a few days if necessary.

Earlier, Poland and the Baltic states began building a network of permanent bunkers on their borders, but Finland is choosing its own strategic path.

Natural relief and "constructor"-style fortifications

Pekka Toveri, a retired general and former intelligence chief of the Finnish Armed Forces, revealed the country's unique advantages in border defense:

Natural defense factor: "In Finland, the complex terrain and climate of the region are much more favorable for the defender than the attacker. Advancing through Finnish territory is an extremely difficult task for the enemy," the military expert noted;

Lessons of the war in Ukraine: Finland's defense system has been continuously improved since the Second World War, and recent tactics have been revised based on the experience of modern military operations in Ukraine;

Rapidly assembled block system: Currently, Finnish fortifications mainly consist of pre-prepared modular concrete and iron structures that are quickly assembled at designated points like a "constructor" and form a complete defense line in a short period if the situation demands.

The Baltics and Poland are building an "Eastern Shield"

While Finland is strengthening its border defense, other NATO countries in the region are also taking active measures:

"Baltic Defense Line": Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have started building hundreds of concrete bunkers, minefields, and defensive barriers along the border;

Poland's "Eastern Shield" program: Warsaw is erecting massive military-engineering barriers on the border with Russia and Belarus and is asking the European Union for additional funds to finance these projects.

These preparedness measures taken by the Finnish government for border security indicate that the security architecture in Northern Europe has entered an entirely new and strict military phase.