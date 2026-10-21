Adidas presents winter clothing collection for cats and dogs (photo)

·41·World
Adidas presents winter clothing collection for cats and dogs (photo)

Adidas Originals has released a new clothing collection designed for cats and dogs for the 2026 winter season. The collection went on sale starting October 10 at the official online store in the USA.

The new apparel is decorated with the brand's famous three-stripe design and the Trefoil logo. The collection includes warm, padded vests and hooded knit hoodies.

Product prices are set between $55 and $80 depending on the type of clothing. Adidas is also offering other clothing and accessories for pets.

Side-by-side photo of a cat and a dog wearing Adidas clothing.Two dogs of different breeds wearing Adidas outerwear.Two different types of dogs wearing scarves and modern dog clothing.
Adidas Originals 2026 winter collectionTrefoil logoAdidas online storewinter vests
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