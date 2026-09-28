Tokayev's sharp criticism: The army is stuck in the last century, punishment for generals is inevitable

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Tokayev's sharp criticism: The army is stuck in the last century, punishment for generals is inevitable

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an emergency meeting with the leadership of the defense system, assessing the death of 14 servicemen during training exercises in the Caspian Sea as professional incompetence of the command and generals. The head of state harshly condemned the chronic nature of irresponsibility, negligence, and eyewash in the military department, noting that soldiers were not even provided with the most basic life jackets.

Following this tragedy, the Minister of Defense was dismissed from office and replaced by Aidos Mirzakhmetov; in addition, the First Deputy Commander of the Naval Forces and a number of commanders were arrested. Emphasizing that ranks and positions will not save anyone from punishment, the President launched a large-scale comprehensive inspection to purge the armed forces of remnants of the past century and fundamentally transform the army based on international standards.

"Lack of life jackets, arrests, and the new minister": 5 main points of Tokayev's statement

Key facts from the harsh decisions and official statements of the President of Kazakhstan regarding the defense system:

  • Incompetence of generals and officers exposed: The President stated that the death of 14 soldiers was caused by irresponsibility, flawed planning, and command negligence;

  • Most basic safety equipment not provided: Servicemen were criticized for being sent to open-sea exercises without even special life jackets;

  • Drastic personnel changes: Aidos Mirzakhmetov was appointed as the new Minister of Defense, replacing the dismissed Dauren Kosanov;

  • High-ranking military officers jailed: Criminal cases were opened against the Deputy Commander of the Navy, two military unit commanders, an infantry company commander, and boat commanders, leading to their arrest;

  • Demand for fundamental army reform: Tokayev stressed that the armed forces "remained in the last century" and ordered the command system to be upgraded to international standards.

Caspian tragedy and changes in the Ministry of Defense: Comparison of details

Table of tragedy details, identified shortcomings, and state-level measures taken:

Criteria and directions

Situation and shortcomings during training

Presidential decree and strict measures taken

Command and control

Absence of the Navy Commander-in-Chief, zero coordination by the General Staff

Defense Minister D. Kosanov dismissed, replaced by A. Mirzakhmetov

Safety provision

Servicemen were not provided with life jackets during sea training

An order was signed for a comprehensive inspection of the ministry's system

Consequences of the incident

14 out of 17 servicemen died, only 3 were rescued

Government commission and General Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation

Legal liability

Negligence in service and violation of ship navigation rules

Deputy Navy leadership, 2 unit and 2 boat commanders arrested

General state of the system

"Irresponsibility, eyewash, and being stuck in the last century"

Task of creating a "new model army" based on advanced international experience

Military and political expertise: Why is Tokayev punishing the command so severely?

Conclusions of defense and security analysts and military experts:

  • "Eyewash and security degradation": The absence of the most basic life jackets during sea exercises highlighted the peak of corruption and irresponsibility in the system; Tokayev's firm words struck a blow against the system of formality and false reporting in the army;

  • Principle of "ranks do not grant immunity": The arrest of the First Deputy Commander of the Naval Forces and unit commanders demonstrated the head of state's unmatched intolerance toward military crimes; this is a serious signal for leaders in other spheres as well;

  • Necessity of a new-generation army: The task set before the newly appointed minister Aidos Mirzakhmetov is to break the incompetent vertical command structure inherited from the Soviet era and build a modern command system capable of acting precisely in rapid and crisis situations.

In your opinion, what punishment should be given to commanders and generals who sent soldiers to sea without basic life jackets? Will the large-scale personnel purge initiated by President Tokayev truly bring the neighboring country's army to a new model? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of drastic changes in the security system of our fraternal neighboring country with everyone!

Kassym-Jomart TokayevAidos MirzakhmetovMinistry of Defense of KazakhstanCaspian Sea tragedy
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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