Adidas showcases sneaker prototype with adjustable sole rigidity

Adidas has unveiled a prototype of the Adizero Gearshift sneaker, which allows the sole rigidity to be changed depending on running conditions. The new technology is based on an adjustable carbon plate built into the sole. This was reported by Gear Patrol.

It is noted that the sneaker's sole mechanism can be adjusted to a softer or harder state. For quiet running and uneven paths, it is intended to increase the sneaker's flexibility by softening the plate.

During fast running or high-pace movement, the mechanism is switched to a harder state. Here, the carbon plate enhances the "spring-like" effect found in traditional running sneakers, serving to increase push-off efficiency from the ground.

Interestingly, the system is not limited to just two states. The rigidity of the plate can be adjusted step-by-step between soft and hard states.

In the mechanical version of the prototype, adjustment is done manually using a special slider on the side of the sole. In the electronic version, the system can be controlled via an app on a smartphone or smartwatch. Because the electronic variant contains a battery and other devices, it is heavier than the mechanical version.

For now, the Adizero Gearshift remains a prototype not released for mass production. Adidas has showcased its potential future use in commercial sneakers, but no release date has been announced.