The visit of well-known Russian showman, actor, and comedian Mikhail Galustyan to the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, faced mass outrage and sharp opposition from local residents, public activists, and bloggers. The comedian, who gained fame by portraying the Tajik migrant worker "Ravshan" in the comedy sketch show "Nash Russia", had arrived as a special guest for the presentation of the "Dushanbe-City" project at the invitation of "TAS International Group".

Although Galustyan posted videos on his social media expressing admiration for the beauty of Dushanbe and wishing for an increased flow of tourists to the country, the Tajik public harshly condemned him as "a person who has mocked the nation and created an insulting image for years." Calls appeared on social networks demanding a lifelong ban on the actor's entry into the country, his arrest and deportation, and an official apology to the people of Tajikistan. The wave of protests was so strong that the Ministry of Culture of Tajikistan openly dissociated itself from this visit, officially stating that the actor's arrival had not been coordinated with the ministry.

«Hatred for the "Ravshan" image, the Ministry of Culture's rejection, and the demand for expulsion from the border»: 5 key facts

The most important points regarding the scandalous events surrounding Mikhail Galustyan's trip to Tajikistan:

Special guest at the "Dushanbe-City" presentation: Galustyan visited at the invitation of a private company to participate in a major urban development project;

A wave of long-standing resentment and hatred: Residents and activists recalled that the characters Ravshan and Jamshut from "Nash Russia", presented to audiences since 2006, were meant to mock and ridicule the nation;

«Lifelong ban and demand for a public apology»: Demands were voiced on networks for the Internal Affairs Ministry to expel the actor from the country ("Suitcase, train station, Moscow") and to evaluate his arrival as shameful and contrary to honor and dignity;

Official statement by the Ministry of Culture: The Ministry of Culture of Tajikistan stated that Galustyan's visit was not coordinated with them, in violation of rules in effect since 2024;

The opposing side calling for hospitality: Some local residents emphasized that instead of showing aggression toward the actor, it is necessary to demonstrate the high culture, tolerance, and hospitality of the Tajik people.

Classification of Mikhail Galustyan's visit to Tajikistan and public reaction

Analysis of the actor's actions, the purpose of the visit, and the reaction of the local parties:

Analysis criteria and parameters Mikhail Galustyan and the organizers' side Tajik public and activists' position Status and reason of the visit Invitation by "TAS International Group", presentation of "Dushanbe-City" «Inviting a person who mocked our nation is a disgrace» Actor's official appearance Admired the scenery of Dushanbe, praised tourism Demand for an apology to the people and for mocking the Tajik passport Ministry of Culture's reaction The visit was not officially coordinated with the ministry (illegal) It was announced that the visit was uncoordinated and the ministry is not involved Calls on social media Content and positive video clips across the city «Expel him from the country», «Ban entry for life», «Suitcase, train station, Moscow» Legacy of "Nash Russia" (2006–2010) Successful entertainment show and popular sketch comedy role A stereotype that trampled on the honor and dignity of Tajik migrant workers Alternative positive position Attempt to show image through nature and culture Call to hold no grudges and demonstrate national hospitality and dignity

Social and cultural expertise: Why hasn't the "Ravshan and Jamshut" image been forgotten even after 20 years?

Conclusions of international media experts:

«National discrimination and trauma behind the laughter»: Although sketch shows on TNT channel in the early 2000s made millions of viewers in Russia laugh, for Central Asia, and particularly the Tajik people, they turned into a heavy insult and national trauma; the image of "Ravshan and Jamshut" served to make millions of labor migrants in real life perceived as illiterate, helpless, and objects of mockery;

Clash between personal brand and state responsibility: Commercial companies, when inviting famous stars to their events, only think about media hype, but do not take historical and national sensitivities into account; the official refutation by the Ministry of Culture shows that state bodies are concerned about public discontent;

Need for apology and cultural dialogue: This situation is a serious lesson for artists who have created negative stereotypes in world media; the only way to suppress the resentment among the people is not groundless boasting, but an open and courageous apology to the people for the comedic images of those years.

Do you think actors should be held personally responsible in real life for the negative or funny characters they create in movies and comedy projects, or should art be separated from real life? How do you react to such a firm reaction of the people of Tajikistan toward Galustyan? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this analysis of the event, which is causing major debates across the region, with your friends!