Fine for “Alien Clothing”: Hijab, Beard, and Arabic Attire Banned in Tajikistan

In Tajikistan a law restricting the wearing of clothing considered "alien" to national culture in public places has come into force. President Emomali Rahmon signed the document on June 20, 2024. The law also applies to the import, sale, and promotion of such clothing, Asia-Plus reported.

Although the hijab is not directly mentioned in the document, it is noted that the term "alien clothing" can practically encompass Islamic headscarves and certain Middle Eastern-style garments. At the same time, an exact list of prohibited clothing was not made public at the time the law was adopted.

The Tajik government explained these regulations as a measure to preserve national dress culture and prevent the spread of superstition and religious extremism in society. Fines have been established for non-compliance with the law's requirements.

The law has sparked mixed reactions among the public. Some citizens have complained that women are being stopped on the streets and required to tie their hijabs in a national-style headscarf format.