American billionaire, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, and owner of the X (formerly Twitter) platform, Elon Musk, has made another sensational and sharp statement regarding the financial aid allocated to Ukraine.

The entrepreneur claimed that US taxpayers' money is being "laundered" through Ukrainian officials via various schemes and returned to finance American politicians' election campaigns.

"Money is returning through covert schemes"

Elon Musk openly shared his views, which sparked heated debates, on his official page on the X social network:

Money laundering schemes: "Some of this American taxpayers' money is returning through numerous money laundering schemes and being directed to finance political campaigns in America;";

Politicians' interests: That is precisely why you are witnessing certain politicians caring more about Ukraine than about America!" — the billionaire emphasized.

Political debates in the US and escalating controversies

The billionaire's statement was published at a time when the scale of financial and military aid provided to Ukraine is at the center of discussions in the US domestic political environment:

Financial oversight issue: Calls are growing stronger in the US to conduct transparent audits on the spending of tens of billions of dollars allocated to Ukraine;

Musk's sphere of influence: Elon Musk's statement, frequently expressing open positions on processes in the White House and global politics, has sparked a wide wave of discussion in Washington circles and on social media.

So far, official Ukrainian circles or the US administration have not provided an official response to Musk's claims.