“Musk bought Twitter with Russian money”: Sensational accusation from Polish Foreign Minister

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski has made sharp and sensational accusations against American billionaire Elon Musk and his social network "X" (formerly Twitter). Speaking on the "Sprawdzamto.pl" portal, the Polish top diplomat alleged that the platform was purchased with the support of Russian financial resources.

At the same time, the minister noted that the quality of this social network has deteriorated significantly and explained why he still cannot bring himself to delete his account.

“Quality control abolished, bots increased”: Sikorski’s criticism

The Polish Foreign Minister stated that the environment on the network has changed for the worse under Musk's management:

The “Russian money” claim: Sikorski asserted that the environment within the network deteriorated sharply after Elon Musk purchased the platform with the help of “Russian funds”;

Increase in hate and spam: The minister specifically noted that the quality control that previously existed on the network has practically disappeared, and the number of bot armies and hate speech comments has increased dramatically;

Dream of a European alternative: Sikorski admitted that he dreams of the creation of an independent European social network where political and public debates are conducted based on civilized, cultural rules.

“I cannot leave”: 1.2 million followers and international image

Despite the criticism, Sikorski explained that he is "forced" to continue using the network:

Large audience and translation: He has over 1 million 200 thousand followers on his "X" page, and thanks to automatic translation, he is followed by people all over the world;

Diplomatic tool: In the minister's view, this platform remains the most influential information medium today for answering questions, explaining official Warsaw's geopolitical position, and shaping Poland's image on the international stage.

The root of the conflict: The Ukraine issue

For context, the open dispute between Musk and the Polish top diplomat intensified earlier following the billionaire's sharp post regarding Ukraine.

At that time, Musk wrote that funds allocated to Kyiv by US taxpayers were being "laundered" in various ways and returning to political campaigns in America, to which Sikorski strongly objected, accusing the billionaire of bias.