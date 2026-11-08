“Musk bought Twitter with Russian money”: Sensational accusation from Polish Foreign Minister

·61·World
“Musk bought Twitter with Russian money”: Sensational accusation from Polish Foreign Minister

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski has made sharp and sensational accusations against American billionaire Elon Musk and his social network "X" (formerly Twitter). Speaking on the "Sprawdzamto.pl" portal, the Polish top diplomat alleged that the platform was purchased with the support of Russian financial resources.

At the same time, the minister noted that the quality of this social network has deteriorated significantly and explained why he still cannot bring himself to delete his account.

“Quality control abolished, bots increased”: Sikorski’s criticism

The Polish Foreign Minister stated that the environment on the network has changed for the worse under Musk's management:

  • The “Russian money” claim: Sikorski asserted that the environment within the network deteriorated sharply after Elon Musk purchased the platform with the help of “Russian funds”;

  • Increase in hate and spam: The minister specifically noted that the quality control that previously existed on the network has practically disappeared, and the number of bot armies and hate speech comments has increased dramatically;

  • Dream of a European alternative: Sikorski admitted that he dreams of the creation of an independent European social network where political and public debates are conducted based on civilized, cultural rules.

“I cannot leave”: 1.2 million followers and international image

Despite the criticism, Sikorski explained that he is "forced" to continue using the network:

  • Large audience and translation: He has over 1 million 200 thousand followers on his "X" page, and thanks to automatic translation, he is followed by people all over the world;

  • Diplomatic tool: In the minister's view, this platform remains the most influential information medium today for answering questions, explaining official Warsaw's geopolitical position, and shaping Poland's image on the international stage.

The root of the conflict: The Ukraine issue

For context, the open dispute between Musk and the Polish top diplomat intensified earlier following the billionaire's sharp post regarding Ukraine.

At that time, Musk wrote that funds allocated to Kyiv by US taxpayers were being "laundered" in various ways and returning to political campaigns in America, to which Sikorski strongly objected, accusing the billionaire of bias.

Radek SikorskiElon MuskX social networkPolish Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Why do they care more about Ukraine?: Elon Musk exposes US aid schemesWhy do they care more about Ukraine?: Elon Musk exposes US aid schemes23 October 23:39Great Britain investigates Musk's posts as a "threat to national security"Great Britain investigates Musk's posts as a "threat to national security"17 September 15:36“Rules were violated”: Elon Musk blocks Starlink system after Zelensky's post“Rules were violated”: Elon Musk blocks Starlink system after Zelensky's post25 October 22:21“Feast at the White House and a mysterious end: Shivon Zilis announces separation from Elon Musk“Feast at the White House and a mysterious end: Shivon Zilis announces separation from Elon Musk5 October 09:58Elon Musk breaks up with the mother of his 4 childrenElon Musk breaks up with the mother of his 4 children3 October 21:51The Mystery Conversation Aboard Air Force One: Who Reconciled Trump and Musk?The Mystery Conversation Aboard Air Force One: Who Reconciled Trump and Musk?15 August 07:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies