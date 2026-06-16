World's Richest People See Record Wealth Increase in One Day

On June 15, growth in global markets had a significant impact on the wealth of the world's richest people. According to Bloomberg, the total assets of the 500 wealthiest individuals increased by $336 billion in a single day.

This figure is regarded as the largest daily increase in the history of observations. As a result, their total wealth reached $13.3 trillion.

Elon Musk further advanced in the rankings, with his wealth reportedly reaching $1.27 trillion.

The positive market sentiment was driven by an agreement between the US and Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz, as well as high demand for SpaceX shares.