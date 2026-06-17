The U.S. Department of Justice has intervened in a legal dispute surrounding a data center owned by billionaire Elon Musk's xAI company in Mississippi. The Department sided with the company in court, emphasizing that the operation of the Grok AI system is critical to the country's national security. This case highlights the role of state interests in the struggle between tech giants and environmental standards. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The dispute arose because xAI was using gas turbines without proper permits at its Colossus 2 facility in Southaven. A lawsuit filed by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) alleged that the company's energy infrastructure is harming the environment. However, the government's direct intervention has shifted the situation in a completely different direction.

National Security and the Grok Chatbot

According to the Department of Justice, any restrictions placed on xAI infrastructure could threaten the national, economic, and energy security of the US. The reason is that xAI's Grok AI model is being used by the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) for critical operations on classified and top-secret networks. These systems are among a limited number of trusted models used for military and defense tasks.

According to the Southern Environmental Law Center, the number of gas turbines at the Colossus 2 site has increased from 27 to 57 since April. As a result, nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions into the atmosphere have increased by 111 percent. These turbines are used as an additional source to provide continuous energy for the data center's high-load computing power.

This situation clearly demonstrates the conflict between the AI race and environmental regulation in the US. The Department of Justice indicated in its documents that AI systems are being used for strategic tasks that override even environmental rules. This implies that companies like xAI may be granted certain privileges to maintain technological superiority.

This case is also noteworthy for specialists in Uzbekistan. Developing AI on a global scale requires not only software but also massive energy resources and infrastructure. In the example of xAI, the US government is showing its readiness to deprioritize environmental requirements to maintain technological sovereignty.

Currently, the Colossus 2 facility is one of the company's two largest data centers. The outcome of the court proceedings will serve to define not only the future of xAI but also the legal boundaries of public-private partnerships across the entire AI industry.