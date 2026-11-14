School scandal: Video secretly recorded by a student leads to teacher's downfall

An incident that caused a major stir has occurred at a school in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. A 76-year-old school teacher and head of the academic department has been arrested on suspicion of committing illegal acts against a minor student.

Criminal case and investigation details

Law enforcement agencies have officially launched an investigation into this matter under Article 141 of the Criminal Code (committing lewd acts against a person under the age of 16 without the use of force).

The investigation was prompted by a report from an eighth-grade student. According to preliminary information, the schoolgirl, with the help of a friend, recorded the ongoing incident on video, preserving crucial evidence, after which law enforcement authorities were notified.