School scandal: Video secretly recorded by a student leads to teacher's downfall
An incident that caused a major stir has occurred at a school in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. A 76-year-old school teacher and head of the academic department has been arrested on suspicion of committing illegal acts against a minor student.
Criminal case and investigation details
Law enforcement agencies have officially launched an investigation into this matter under Article 141 of the Criminal Code (committing lewd acts against a person under the age of 16 without the use of force).
The investigation was prompted by a report from an eighth-grade student. According to preliminary information, the schoolgirl, with the help of a friend, recorded the ongoing incident on video, preserving crucial evidence, after which law enforcement authorities were notified.
Incident parameters
Details
Location
Tbilisi, Georgia
Suspect
76-year-old teacher and head of the academic department
Work experience
Worked at the school for 55 years
Legal article
Article 141 of the Criminal Code
Outrage and shock in the pedagogical community
According to the local Pirveli TV channel, this news came as a real shock to the entire school staff and teachers. Opinions within the collective have been divided:
Some teachers claim they do not believe these accusations at all and argue that the student deliberately slandered the head of the academic department.
Another group of staff prefers not to provide any comments for the time being.
Official state agencies are currently refraining from providing detailed information in order to protect the personal data of the minor and ensure the confidentiality of the investigation. Investigative measures are currently ongoing.
In your opinion, what other strict measures should be taken to prevent such unpleasant incidents in schools and ensure student safety? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…