Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive

A Libyan entrepreneur has received a shipment of Nokia phones he ordered in 2010, nearly 16 years later. The delivery of the vintage mobile phones has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Operating in the country's capital, Tripoli, the phone vendor had ordered these devices before the outbreak of the civil war in Libya. However, the conflict that began in 2011 disrupted the country's logistics and customs services, preventing the shipment from arriving on time.

In a video circulating on social media, the entrepreneur pulls old Nokia phones out of a red plastic bag, jokingly asking whether they are phones or historical artifacts. The shipment included Communicator-type devices and slider phones that were popular in the late 2000s. Although considered obsolete today, these models were among the cutting-edge technologies of their time.

The phones had remained forgotten in a warehouse for many years. Recently, they were discovered and sent to their rightful owner. Interestingly, although the sender and receiver were located in Tripoli, just a few kilometers apart from each other, it took nearly 16 years for the order to be delivered.

The incident quickly spread across social media, astonishing users. Many pointed out how severely war and political instability negatively impact ordinary life, commerce, and daily services.

Political division has persisted in Libya following the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi's regime. While the western part of the country is governed by the UN-recognized Government of National Unity in Tripoli, led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, the eastern regions are under an administration supported by General Khalifa Haftar.

This story regarding the Nokia phones arriving nearly 16 years late demonstrated that war and instability can hinder the fulfillment of even a simple order situated just a few kilometers away.