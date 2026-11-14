Hungary records its worst drought in 125 years: Experts are concerned

According to data provided by the Hungarian Meteorological Service, HungaroMet, the country has recorded its most severe and unprecedented drought in 125 years during the first 10 months of this year. Such extreme natural phenomena are causing serious concern across Central and Southern Europe.

Drought not seen since 1901

Meteorologist and climate expert Oliver Szentes points out that, according to examined historical data, Hungary last experienced such low precipitation in the 1860s. The main reason for this is cited as frequent anticyclones that have prevented cloud formation.

"In general, 250–300 millimeters less rainfall was observed across the country during the necessary period. In high-altitude areas like Matra, the deficit is even reaching 400 millimeters," the expert says.

Drought indicators Details Main source HungaroMet (Hungarian Meteorological Service) Historical period Lowest level since 1901 (actually not seen since the 1860s) Scale of water deficit Moisture loss equivalent to the volume of seven Lake Balatons Financial measures 600 million euros being allocated for water resource conservation

Water loss equivalent to seven Lake Balatons

Because this negative trend has been continuing for several years, the water deficit in the soil has reached a catastrophic level. According to estimates, the volume of lost moisture is equivalent to the volume of seven Lake Balatons. Experts remind us that this problem is not limited to Hungary but has engulfed the entire Southern and Central Europe.

National action plan

The severe drought that has gripped Europe this year has led to significant financial losses and tragedies. To prevent such problems, Hungary's relevant ministries have presented a 600-page action plan for water resource conservation. According to it, more than 600 million euros are planned to be spent in the coming years to improve water management and infrastructure.

In your opinion, what urgent measures should humanity take to prevent global warming and severe drought? Leave your thoughts in the comments!