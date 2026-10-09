What is charming about Georgia for Uzbekistanis?

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What is charming about Georgia for Uzbekistanis?

The picturesque nature, ancient monuments, and rich cultural heritage of the Caucasus region are increasingly attracting travelers from Uzbekistan. According to the latest official data provided by the National Statistics Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan, a total of 13.6 thousand citizens from our country traveled to Georgia for tourism purposes in the first 8 months of 2026 (January–August).

The establishment of direct flights and a convenient visa regime have significantly increased the interest of Uzbek tourists in this destination.

Why Georgia? Precise statistics of travel purposes

In the report published by the National Statistics Committee, the reasons for our compatriots visiting Georgia are distributed as follows:

  • Enjoyable travel and recreation: 12,548 people (the absolute majority of the total flow chose pure tourist trips);

  • Visiting relatives and loved ones: 831 people;

  • Business trips and business purposes: 134 people;

  • Treatment and wellness tourism: 94 people (those who visited Georgia's famous Borjomi and mineral water resorts);

  • Education and studies: 9 people.

Factors that won the hearts of travelers

Georgia becoming a popular destination for Uzbekistanis is no coincidence:

  • Cultural and natural harmony: The ancient streets of Tbilisi, the high mountains of the Caucasus, the Batumi resort on the Black Sea coast, and unique national dishes appeal to Uzbek tourists;

  • Absence of a language barrier: Easy communication with the local population and traditions of hospitality make the trip even more comfortable;

  • Logistical convenience: Seasonal and regular flights allow saving travel time and choosing affordable tour packages.

The steady increase in the number of travelers to Georgia indicates that the geography of foreign tourism for Uzbekistanis is expanding further.

National Statistics Committee of the Republic of UzbekistanGeorgiaTbilisiBatumi
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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