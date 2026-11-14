Unexpected statement from the White House: When will the meeting of US, Russian, and Chinese leaders take place?
The US administration is planning to hold a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States. According to the White House press office, this important historical dialogue may take place on November 19 of this year.
APEC summit in Shenzhen
According to a representative of the American administration, the meeting of the three heads of state is expected to take place on the upcoming Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China.
This event is considered one of the most influential political platforms on a global scale, and the dialogue between the leaders of the world's leading powers could lead to major changes in international relations.
Meeting details
Information
Date
November 19 (Thursday)
Location
Shenzhen, China (APEC summit venue)
Participants
Leaders of the US, Russia, and China
Main issue
Reduction of nuclear arsenals
Main topic of discussion and the parties' positions
The White House stated that US President Donald Trump aims to raise the issue of reducing nuclear arsenals during this meeting. However, the American side also noted that it does not expect any official agreement or treaty to be signed as a result of this dialogue.
At the same time, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov had previously reported that a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump was being planned on the sidelines of the APEC summit. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, in turn, also confirmed that a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, the US, and China was being carefully studied.
In your opinion, how positively will this trilateral meeting of the US, Russian, and Chinese leaders impact global security? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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