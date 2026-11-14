Unexpected statement from the White House: When will the meeting of US, Russian, and Chinese leaders take place?

The US administration is planning to hold a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States. According to the White House press office, this important historical dialogue may take place on November 19 of this year.

APEC summit in Shenzhen

According to a representative of the American administration, the meeting of the three heads of state is expected to take place on the upcoming Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China.

This event is considered one of the most influential political platforms on a global scale, and the dialogue between the leaders of the world's leading powers could lead to major changes in international relations.