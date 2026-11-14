Uniting against disasters: How are CIS countries cooperating?
Starting yesterday, November 13, the city of Shymkent in Kazakhstan is hosting the regular meeting of the CIS Interstate Council on Emergency Situations of a natural and man-made nature. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Historical hosting and participants
This international meeting is of particular importance for Kazakhstan, as the country is hosting such a prestigious event for the first time in the last 11 years. This situation indicates how urgent the issues of security and cooperation are in the region.
The meeting is expected to be attended by:
Nine authorized representatives for emergency situations from CIS countries;
Responsible officials of the CIS Executive Committee.
Key issues to be discussed
Council members will discuss a comprehensive agenda. The main focus will be on the following areas:
Joint action: Developing rapid and effective joint measures in the event of cross-border natural disasters and man-made catastrophes.
Personnel training: Professional training of firefighters and rescuers, introducing modern methodologies, and exchanging experience.
International cooperation: Further developing and strengthening inter-country relations in the field of civil protection.
Meeting parameters
Details
Date
Friday
Location
Shymkent city, Kazakhstan
Organizer
CIS Interstate Council / Kazakhstan MES
Main goal
Ensuring regional security
Undoubtedly, such meetings serve as an important step in forming a unified and coordinated strategy for preventing and combating emergency situations in the CIS space.
In your opinion, how much do such international councils improve the work of rescuers in real-life situations? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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