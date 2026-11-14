Uniting against disasters: How are CIS countries cooperating?

Starting yesterday, November 13, the city of Shymkent in Kazakhstan is hosting the regular meeting of the CIS Interstate Council on Emergency Situations of a natural and man-made nature. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Historical hosting and participants

This international meeting is of particular importance for Kazakhstan, as the country is hosting such a prestigious event for the first time in the last 11 years. This situation indicates how urgent the issues of security and cooperation are in the region.

The meeting is expected to be attended by: