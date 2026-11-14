The ruble is strengthening: New foreign currency rates announced

The Central Bank of Russia has announced the latest official exchange rates. According to the data, all major foreign currencies have shown a downward trend against the ruble as of today.

Changes in dollar and euro rates

According to the regulator's decision, the official exchange rate of the US dollar has decreased significantly, amounting to 82.1516 rubles (a decrease of 0.8287 rubles compared to the previous figure).

The euro has also lost ground. The single European currency fell to 91.0312 rubles (a decrease of 1.3000 rubles in one day).

New value of the Chinese yuan

The official exchange rate of the Chinese yuan, which is considered our main trading partner in the Asian region, has also shifted downward. According to the Central Bank of Russia, the yuan was set at 12.3149 rubles (a decrease of 0.0860 rubles).

Currency name New official rate (in rubles) Dynamics of change US Dollar ($) 82.1516 - 0.8287 rub. Euro (€) 91.0312 - 1.3000 rub. Chinese Yuan (¥) 12.3149 - 0.0860 rub.

These official rates reflect current changes in the financial market and will also influence trading processes in the coming days.

Do you think the trend of foreign currency depreciation will continue in the coming days, or will the ruble lose its position again? Leave your opinion in the comments!