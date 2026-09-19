Mahmud Muradov and Roman Dolidze face off ahead of the «Hype Georgia» tournament (video)

Stage is being set for one of the most anticipated and uncompromising clashes of the year in the MMA world. Uzbekistan's renowned mixed martial arts master Mahmud Muradov came face-to-face with local star and top UFC-ranked fighter Roman Dolidze ahead of the high-profile «Hype Georgia» tournament in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi. At this exhibition press event organized by the organizers, a clear sense of composure, mutual professional respect, and at the same time, high psychological tension ahead of the upcoming bloody battle was palpable between the two experienced athletes.

The fact that both fighters have vast international experience in the middle and light heavyweight divisions further fuels interest in this confrontation. How will Muradov's quick footwork and powerful striking in the stance respond to Dolidze's dangerous grappling and immense physical pressure?

Well, will Dolidze, hosting in Tbilisi, secure victory in front of his home fans, or will Mahmud Muradov pull off another sensation and submit his opponent ahead of schedule?

«Face-to-face and psychological pressure in Tbilisi»: Event details

Key highlights of the staredown held ahead of the «Hype Georgia» evening:

«Face-to-face» atmosphere: Mahmud Muradov and Roman Dolidze stepped to the center of the stage, looking into each other's eyes in an attempt to gain a psychological advantage;

Friendly yet serious signal: Although neither athlete displayed open hostility or quarreled, the chill in their gazes indicated that the bout inside the octagon would be fierce;

Tournament arena: The match will take place at an arena in Tbilisi, Georgia, and the evening will be in the spotlight of thousands of local and foreign MMA fans;

Media and promotion attention: This face-off quickly generated thousands of views and heated discussions on social media.

«Clash of striking power and grappling»: Fighters' prospects

Comparison of Mahmud Muradov and Roman Dolidze's tactical aspects:

Mahmud Muradov (Uzbekistan): Fast movement, kickboxing-style strikes, distance management, and the ability to catch the opponent on counterattacks;

Roman Dolidze (Georgia): Heavy and suffocating ground game, dangerous submission holds, and the tactic of draining the opponent's energy in close-range clinches;

Home-field factor: While the stands will provide full support for Dolidze, it represents a major test and the responsibility of fighting away from home for Muradov;

A crucial career turning point: A victory in this fight will give both athletes the opportunity to elevate their status in major international promotions.

Conclusion of experts and MMA analysts

Key factors that could decide the fate of the fight:

Advantage in the standing position: According to analysts, if Muradov manages to keep the fight on the feet and maintain distance, his strikes could decide the outcome of the bout sooner;

Danger on the ground: Dolidze's main objective will be to secure a takedown and take Mahmud down to the canvas — how well Mahmud's defense is prepared for this plan will become the decisive point;

Time management and stamina: As the rounds drag on, stamina and functional conditioning will come to the forefront.

This expected clash between Mahmud Muradov and Roman Dolidze will undoubtedly turn into a true display of skill between two national schools inside the octagon.

In your opinion, what are the chances of our compatriot Mahmud Muradov in this tense fight in Tbilisi, and in which round will he be able to defeat Roman Dolidze? Will the fight end in a knockout or go to the judges' decision? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this review of the hot clash of the Uzbek MMA master with all sports enthusiasts and your loved ones!