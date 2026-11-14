Friedrich Merz addresses the US, revealing Europe's concerns

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made an important statement directed at the US during the European Political Community meeting in Dublin. According to him, European nations are deeply concerned about the possibility of unexpected decisions or "surprises" from the US regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

The Dublin statement and memories of "Anchorage"

In his conversation with journalists, Friedrich Merz noted that US President Donald Trump plans to discuss the Ukraine issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks.

"We know that President Trump plans to discuss Ukraine with President Putin in the coming week. Here in Dublin, some are worried that this might become a 'second Anchorage moment.' In this regard, I want to convey our signal to the US once again — please, no surprises," said the German Chancellor.

As a reminder, on August 15, 2025, the first face-to-face meeting between the presidents of Russia and the US since 2021 took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage, Alaska. At that time, the main topic of the summit was focused on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, and European leaders fear that such closed-door agreements might be reached without their participation.

Key aspects Details Who made the statement? German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Where was it said? In Dublin (European Political Community meeting) Main concern The upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin ("Anchorage moment") Europe's demand Avoiding unexpected "surprises" from Washington regarding the Ukraine issue

Uncertainties in European-US relations

Experts believe that European leaders are worried about their interests being sidelined or that the US and Russia might reach significant geopolitical agreements on their own. Merz's firm appeal clearly demonstrates that Germany and the European Union want to have a say in any negotiations concerning Ukraine and do not wish to be confronted with abrupt decisions from Washington.

To what extent do you think the concerns of European leaders regarding negotiations between the US and Russia are justified? Leave your thoughts in the comments!