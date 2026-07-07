Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft ready for launch: Reaching the ISS in just 3 hours

·2·Technology
Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft ready for launch: Reaching the ISS in just 3 hours

The preparation process for the launch of the "Soyuz MS-29" manned spacecraft at the Baikonur Cosmodrome has entered its final stage. This mission, scheduled for July 14, represents another important step toward the International Space Station (ISS) and is distinguished by a technically improved rendezvous scheme. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

"Roskosmos" specialists have completed the author's inspection of the spacecraft and installed the head fairing. This fairing serves to protect the spacecraft during the launch process, specifically from the intense aerodynamic and thermal pressure encountered while passing through dense layers of the atmosphere. Currently, the assembly-protection unit is fully prepared for pre-launch checks.

Final stages of preparation

According to the preparation plan, the next important stage is the final "fit check" of the spacecraft. During this, "Roskosmos" cosmonauts and NASA astronauts will participate to test the placement of cargo and the operation of onboard systems. This process is crucial for ensuring the safety and comfort of the crew in space.

According to ixbt.com, after all tests are successfully completed, the spacecraft will be integrated with the launch vehicle. The launch, scheduled for July 14, is expected to be unique not only for its technical precision but also for its record-breaking short duration.

Two-orbit scheme and rapid arrival

The main advantage of the "Soyuz MS-29" spacecraft is its travel time to the International Space Station. According to the plan, the spacecraft will reach the station in just three hours. This is achieved through a specially developed two-orbit rendezvous scheme.

Such a rapid scheme significantly reduces the time the crew spends in the cramped conditions of the spacecraft. This allows cosmonauts to maintain their physical condition and start their primary work on the station faster. Typically, such missions could take much longer, but modern navigation technologies are helping to optimize this process.

Since this flight is being carried out from Baikonur, the largest cosmodrome in the region where Uzbekistan is located, it is under the attention of local and international experts. The scientific research and space cooperation projects conducted within this mission are expected to further strengthen international aeronautics relations.

SpaceSoyuz MS-29BaikonurRoskosmosNASA
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