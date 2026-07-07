Renovation in Tashkent: Where residents will be relocated

As part of the renovation program in Tashkent, residents living in old houses will be offered new apartments in areas close to their usual living environment.

Rustam Kadirov, Deputy Chairman of the "Tashkent Invest" company, noted that preserving the social environment of the neighborhood, neighborly relations, and the daily lifestyle of families will be a priority during the relocation process.

New homes will be close to the current address

It is planned to provide residents living in houses slated for renovation with new apartments as close as possible to their current place of residence.

This approach is intended to ensure that children can continue attending their previous schools and kindergartens, and that families do not become disconnected from their accustomed neighborhood and social environment.

Apartments will be handed over renovated

It has been reported that agreements have been reached with builders to allocate renovated and fully move-in-ready apartments to citizens.

This means that relocated families are expected to be offered apartments ready for occupancy without the need for additional renovation costs.

Citizens can also choose other areas

Property owners will not be limited only to the district or neighborhood where they currently reside.

At their own discretion, citizens will have the right to decline the housing offered in the immediate vicinity and choose an apartment option in another part of Tashkent city.

The main goal is to minimize inconvenience

The primary goal of the renovation strategy is to minimize, as much as possible, the social and domestic difficulties that arise during the process of moving citizens into new homes.

In other words, the program defines not only the renewal of old buildings but also the preservation of the established lifestyle of the neighborhood and the relationships between people as an important task.