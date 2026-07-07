Liverpool joins the race for Mexican football star Gilberto Mora

English club Liverpool is showing serious interest in the transfer of Mexican national team and Club Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora. The 17-year-old talent has caught the eye of Europe's most prestigious clubs with his brilliant performances, and the Merseysiders have already taken initial steps to win this race. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, Liverpool's management has contacted the player's representatives and begun exploring the terms of a potential deal. However, the Premier League side faces stiff competition. Specifically, Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as English clubs Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal, are aiming to sign the player.

A new target in the transfer market

Gilberto Mora earned the praise of experts with his performances for the Mexican national team at the recently concluded World Cup. Throughout the tournament, he stood out for his technical skill and vision on the pitch. To date, he has already made 12 appearances for the national team.

At the club level, Mora's stats are also impressive. He has played 53 matches for Club Tijuana, scoring 10 goals. His versatility—being equally effective as an attacking midfielder or on the wings—makes him even more attractive to top clubs.

Manchester United drops out of the race

Interestingly, Manchester United scouts monitored Mora for six months but ultimately decided to abandon the transfer. The reasons cited include the player's price tag being higher than expected and the intense competition. The talented midfielder's transfer value is currently estimated to exceed 40 million euros.

The Real Madrid option may remain a priority for Mora. Reports suggest the player himself dreams of playing for the "Royal Club." Even his shirt swap with Jude Bellingham after a World Cup match is a testament to his affection for the Madrid club.

According to FIFA regulations, Gilberto Mora cannot sign an official contract with a foreign team until he turns 18 (in October of this year). Club Tijuana, aiming to protect its asset, has extended his contract until 2029. Nevertheless, official offers for the player are expected in the coming weeks.